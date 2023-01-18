Rob fills his last oil bottle after nearly 38 years at Morris Lubricants

Rob Woodcock recently spent his last day on the filling line, after nearly 38 years’ service at Shrewsbury-based oils and lubricants manufacturer, Morris Lubricants.

Rob Woodcock (left) with Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Edward Goddard on his last day in work at Morris Lubricants after near 38 years’ service

The ‘go to’ man for nearly four decades is looking forward to his retirement and hopes to relax, spend more time with his five grandchildren and explore holiday options.

Rob, 58, says working as a charge hand at Morris Lubricants has been very enjoyable and rewarding.

Grateful for the support from the company and the Goddard family who own it, he said: “The country has been through many recessions, but this job has enabled me to carry on working throughout.

“They have looked after me, but I have also worked hard for the company. Throughout Covid, I never stopped working.”

He recalls mentoring joint executive chairmen Andrew and Edward Goddard whilst they were doing work experience placements on the filling line as teenagers.

In charge of a team of four, he has ensured over the years that everything runs smoothly on the filling line where bottles and containers from 0.5 to 5 litres are filled with the wide variety of oils and lubricants that Morris Lubricants produce.

“When I first joined the company, I worked as a packer for three months before moving to the filling line and I have been running it ever since,” said Rob. “I am now ready to hang my boots up whilst I am still young and fit enough to enjoy my retirement.”

Richard Colston, Morris Lubricants’ process improvements manager, says Rob will be a hard act to follow. “He knows the production system like the back of his hand,” he explained.

“Rob has been super-efficient at running the filling line, planning for the next job, marshalling his team and has run a tight ship. His attention to detail is on point and the fact that he is leaving will give us some big shoes to fill.”

Morris Lubricants is one of Europe’s leading independent oil and lubricant manufacturers, proudly exporting its oils, lubricants and greases to more than 90 countries around the globe with the Union Jack stamp. The company has been producing lubricants in Shrewsbury for more than 150 years.