Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Golden year for construction form kicks off with prestigious award

By Shropshire Live Business

One of the leading building contractors in Shropshire and Mid Wales has marked the start of its 50th anniversary year by gaining the prestigious Investors in People accreditation.

Pave Aways is celebrating after gaining the prestigious Investors in People standard for the first time
Knockin-based Pave Aways has been awarded the accolade for the first time. It recognises organisations that are committed to the support and development of their people as well as striving for continuous improvement and high levels of customer service.

Pave Aways began in 1973 as a groundworks contractor and has grown into one of the region’s most successful privately-owned construction firms. It works on a variety of developments including new build and refurbishment projects in sectors including healthcare, education, manufacturing, commercial and residential.

Managing director Steven Owen said the Investors in People title demonstrated its commitment to building a sustainable future for the business.

“We have always been clear that our best asset is our people and it has been a priority to provide the framework for their development,” he said. “That has enabled us to build on our reputation established over the past 50 years and create a solid business with a positive future.

“We have developed a strong leadership team with that homegrown talent that will lead us into the next chapter of the Pave Aways story.”

Steven added: “Our team has been one of the foundations on which we have built our business. Other keystones include our commitment to the communities where we live and work – 80 per cent of our sub-contractors and suppliers come from within a 50-mile radius of our projects – and our support for grass roots organisations.

“But we’re not afraid to evolve and we adapt as we need to do. We’ve developed a specialism in zero and net carbon and Passivhaus construction in recent years, as well as focusing on our own carbon reduction plans so we can build a greener future for everyone.”

