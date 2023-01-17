0.1 C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Little Rascals the winner as Q backs year of events

By Shropshire Live

A fast-growing Shropshire financial firm is sponsoring a year of adrenaline-fuelled events – and helping raise cash for a special charity.

Alan Lewis, right, with some of Q Financial Services Shrewsbury team
Q Financial Services – which has offices in Wellington and Shrewsbury – has extended its sponsorship deal with Adrenaline Sporting Events (ASE) to cover all 11 of its 2023 events.

Q team members will take part in the events to raise cash for the Little Rascals Foundation, which supports children with disabilities and their families.

Q Commercial Finance director Steve Parry said they were delighted to increase their support for ASE, whose events include the Oswestry, Welshpool and Newtown 10K runs, the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, Shropshire Santa Run, Pedal the Borders and Valley Burner cycle events and the Running Festival at Brynkinalt.

“This is the perfect opportunity for us to support some really fantastic community events which do so much good for the people who take part and the charities they support, but also to raise some money for Little Rascals in the process.

“Our mortgage partner Ben Wootton helped set up and establish Little Rascals and the charity is close to all our hearts here for the brilliant work it does to give youngsters the best possible opportunities in life.

“To be able to get involved in these events and raise money for such a good cause is a real pleasure.”

The first ASE event this year is an evening with multi gold medal winning Olympic cyclist Dame Laura Kenny in Oswestry on February 9.

Alan Lewis, from ASE, said: “We like to align ourselves with the best businesses in the county and Q are a perfect partner for us. Their support will help us raise more money for local charities and benefit even more communities across the county.”

