Telford staff get in the saddle for charity on Blue Monday

Staff from a Telford HR company will get in the saddle and aim to cycle almost 800 miles in one day for mental health charities.

Charlotte Todd-Smith and Laura Powell of Resource Bank ready to do the charity cycle

Over 40 staff at Resource Bank will take turns to cycle for half an hour at a time and aim to virtually cover 783 miles on static bikes in the office in Central Park, Telford, the office in Henley on Thames and the office in India – as well as at their homes – on Monday 16 January.

The virtual route will take them on a tour of the UK Head Office of 15 key customers travelling from Yorkshire, through London, Cornwall and Birmingham, then finish at their Telford offices.

The recruitment, talent and HR services team will raise money for Action Medical Research, the company’s partner charity, and Shout85258, the UK’s first free confidential text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling with mental health.

They are beginning the feat at 10am on Monday as it is known as “Blue Monday” – the most depressing day of the year – and aim to cycle the whole distance by 10am on Tuesday.

ResourceBank Chief Executive Richard Pearson said: “In 2022 we held the first of our Blue Monday events – rowing for 24 hours in support of Team Elijah’s Star.



“The event raised more than £2,500 for a fantastic charity, but more importantly gave us all a fun group activity to focus on during a challenging time of year.



“We all enjoyed it so much that we have decided to make our Blue Monday challenge an annual event.

“For 2023 we are swapping the rowing machines for bikes and every member of staff has volunteered to take part – either by cycling or by supporting – and I am delighted by the positive reaction of the team.”



To sponsor them visit their JustGiving page.