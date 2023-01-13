9 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Philip Dunne MP welcomes energy support for businesses

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed the Government’s announcement this week of support for businesses facing rising energy bills continuing until March 2024 – to provide some certainty against continued high global wholesale energy prices due to the war in Ukraine. 

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne
South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

The package totalling £5.5 billion will limit taxpayers’ exposure to the worst effects of energy costs and inflation. The new scheme will benefit businesses, charities, and the public sector, replacing the existing scheme which ends on 31st March.

Energy prices are beginning to fall, and these measures will provide businesses with confidence that their risk against price volatility has some protection.

- Advertisement -

The new Energy Bills Discount Scheme will provide businesses tied into contracts before recent price falls with a discount of up to £6.97/MWh to their gas bill, and up to £19.61/MWh for electricity bills with significantly more support available to energy-intensive trades.

Energy intensive businesses will receive a discount reflecting the difference between a price threshold and the relevant wholesale price. The threshold for those deemed as Energy Intensive Industries will be capped at £99/MWh for gas and £185/MWh for electricity. However, the higher discount will only apply to 70% of energy volume and will be subject to a ‘maximum discount’ of £40.0/MWh for gas and £89.1/MWh for electricity.

Commenting, Philip Dunne said: “I appreciate the anxiety which volatile energy prices is causing many businesses and organisations across South Shropshire. The Chancellor has made it clear protecting the backbone of the economy is crucial to tackling inflation and making sure both businesses and consumers can trade with confidence. 

“High energy prices are a real concern for small businesses, our industrial sector and those who are self-employed. So, clarity over the available support this winter should help businesses to plan and protect jobs and livelihoods.

“Applicable Businesses with commercial energy contracts will automatically be eligible to receive the new rate from April for the per-unit discount to energy bills during the 12-month period from April 2023 to March 2024. The relative discount will be applied if wholesale prices are above a certain price threshold.

“A much greater level of support is available to businesses in Shropshire which are the most energy and trade intensive, in particular our manufacturing companies, which are some of the largest employers in South Shropshire.  The scheme will be rolled out seamlessly and end users need not apply for their discount. As with the current scheme, suppliers will automatically be able to apply reductions to businesses who qualify for the support.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP