New Sales & Marketing Director appointed at Shropshire Homes

Shropshire Homes has welcomed the appointment of Helen Pritchard as Sales & Marketing Director.

Helen Pritchard pictured with members of the Shropshire Homes board
Helen recently achieved a Distinction in her MBA and, after her exceptional performance during the past five years at Shropshire Homes and over eight years in the new homes market, she is ready to take on the role of Sales & Marketing Director.

Being both the first female director and Sales & Marketing Director, Helen hopes to bring a new perspective to the Board.

Helen said, “I feel honoured to be not only the first female director on the board but the first sales and marketing director. I can’t thank Howard Thorne, Richard Shackleton, Gerald Rogers, Andy Sheldon and Richard Bowler enough for their support since I joined the company, and, of course, all the other directors.”

Richard Shackleton, Managing Director of Shropshire Homes, commented: “I am very pleased that Helen accepted our offer to join the board at Shropshire Homes as Sales & Marketing Director, she has led her team excellently and will no doubt bring her enthusiasm into this wider role and help to shape the future direction of the business.”

