8.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Now Playing:

New energy support package ‘falls short’ for Shropshire businesses

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce says the Government’s new energy support package will ‘fall short’ of what is required for many struggling businesses.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s deputy chief executive
Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s deputy chief executive

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s deputy chief executive, said: “We know that many local businesses have been fighting for their survival for months, and rising energy costs have fast become the tipping point.

“While we welcome the 12-month duration of this latest support package, its value is nowhere near far enough and means that for some Shropshire firms, energy will now be a cost too far.” 

- Advertisement -

Ruth said the Chamber network understood that the Government had to consider public finances, but insisted that any support package, short or long term, should be right for business.

“The wrong type of support simply dents business confidence, and will mean the Government having to revisit its package.”

She added: “This is not about giving a handout to failing firms. It is about investing in our businesses, many of whom are confident about the strength of their order-books despite being hammered by eye-watering energy costs.  

“Shropshire’s economy will not be able to grow if our businesses are in decline.”

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Alongside an energy support package, we need an energy support strategy to get businesses on the right track to longer term efficiency.   

“There are several options to consider, and we urge the Government to prioritise the following three: 

Increase OFGEM’s powers: Ensure effective competition in the business energy market for non-domestic contracts by extending OFGEM’s regulatory powers to guarantee businesses access competitive fixed rate contracts, and energy providers move swiftly to pass on wholesale price reductions.  

Energy production: Government to bring forward ambitious plans to enable more renewable and sustainable energy production across the UK.  

National energy saving campaign: Government should launch a national campaign with support initiatives for businesses to drive down current consumption through energy efficiency measures, such as green grants and tax incentives.  

She added: “It is a critical year for the UK economy and with the right focussed support, businesses can help turn the economy around and get the UK back to growth and prosperity.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP