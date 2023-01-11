Bold new identity for property firm Bowen

One of the region’s most established firms of estate agents, valuers and chartered surveyors, covering North Shropshire, Mid and North Wales, has rebranded in a move that continues the company’s evolution since its inception in 1862.

Bowen partners Jon Bevan, Eddie Bowen, James Sumner and Andy Brown unveil the new branding outside the firm’s Ellesmere HQ

Bowen Son & Watson, which has offices in Ellesmere, Oswestry, Wrexham, Llangollen and Chirk, will now simply be known as Bowen, a name synonymous with property sales and lettings across the region.

Bowen began trading as Messers Whitfield & Son, opening its first office in Oswestry. In its long and illustrious history – bookending three separate centuries – Bowen has seen a number of name changes, reflecting several generations of partners and strategic acquisitions. Its longest-serving current Partner, Eddie Bowen, joined his late father’s firm in 1994.

Since its original incarnation, Bowen has grown to become one of the most knowledgeable and respected estate agents in the region, with five offices and 34 staff covering six counties.

Eddie Bowen comments: “The way in which property is marketed has advanced significantly with the expansion of 21st century digital tools and technologies. As we enter 2023, we wanted to communicate to clients, both established and new, that our ultra-sophisticated data-driven marketing techniques puts their property in front of many more eyeballs than those simply passing the For Sale board outside their property.

“A strong new brand identity, focusing on the name behind our reputation and highlighting the wide range of professional services we offer will help us do that. This region is a great place to live, and for Bowen, in all its incarnations, it’s been a wonderful place to do business since 1862.”

The Bowen rebranding work and website design was executed by Shrewsbury-based creative agency, The Curious. All five Bowen offices feature the new branding and Bowen has already begun the roll out of its new For Sale boards and rebranded marketing collateral to launch its fresh look as the New Year begins.