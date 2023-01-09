Shrewsbury-based Turtle Doves acquired by Refined Brands

Refined Brands, the digitally native portfolio of ethically sourced, natural and sustainable British brands, has completed the acquisition of Shrewsbury-based Turtle Doves.

Turtle Doves in Shrewsbury

Founded in 2009 by Kate and Graham Holbrook, Turtle Doves uses post-consumer textile waste to create beautifully upcycled new garments and accessories.

On the back of accelerating consumer interest in truly sustainable fashion, Turtle Doves’ recycled cashmere gloves, wrist warmers and upcycled garments, all manufactured locally to Turtle Doves’ head office in Shropshire, led the brand to achieve sales of £4.5 million in the LTM.

- Advertisement -

In the Refined Brands portfolio, Turtle Doves joins Celtic & Co., the digitally native retailer of natural sustainable knitwear, footwear and outerwear, as well as Frugi, the pioneer of ethically sourced, organic and recycled childrenswear.

All brands are united in their use of sustainable materials, working to a circular fashion model where products are crafted to last, exclusively using natural or recycled fabrics with a low impact on the environment.

Looking forward, the first of many intra-group product collaborations will be launched in SS23 – a range of recycled cashmere mule slippers, handcrafted in Cornwall using Celtic & Co.’s signature British sheepskin lining combined with a Turtle Doves recycled cashmere upper.

Ben Barnett, Chairman, commented: “The creation of Refined Brands was motivated by a desire to build a differentiated family of sustainable fashion brands, alongside founders and teams that shared our passion and vision. Turtle Doves are pioneers in fully recycled garments and accessories, and I am delighted to welcome Graham Holbrook and his team to the group.”

James Williams, Group Managing Director, added: “Combined, our brands create the leading portfolio of digitally native, British ethical fashion brands with a razor sharp focus on natural and sustainable fabrics. As a group, we see significant opportunity to bring our pioneering brands to an ever-growing audience of ethically conscious consumers.”

Graham Holbrook, Turtle Doves Managing Director, said: “This represents a natural step for Turtle Doves as we take our unique and sustainable proposition to international markets. The systems and expertise at Refined Brands will enable us to sell directly to customers around the world, and also to large retailers and online marketplaces. We will be able to employ more people in the UK, save more clothes from landfill, and deliver our award-winning service to more customers. We are already seeing the benefits from the exchange of ideas that come from like-minded businesses working together.”