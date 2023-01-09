Olympian set to inspire Shropshire businesses

An Olympic cycling champion will be in Shropshire later this month to help local business people onto the right track in 2023.

Ed Clancy OBE

Ed Clancy OBE, the most successful team pursuit cyclist in history, is guest speaker at a seminar being organised by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great on January 25.

Hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, the free event called ‘Survive and Thrive’ is the first of its kind for Good2Great.

“I am excited to be coming to Shropshire to speak at the seminar – it should be a great morning. Our aim is to inspire the business people who attend to find ways to accelerate business growth and profitability,” said Ed.

“My business, PursuitLine, is based on my passion for high performance and passing on my learnings from elite sport and British cycling to the business world and this partnership with Good2Great presents wonderful opportunities for local businesses”.

Ed won gold in team pursuit at both the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the London Olympics in 2012 and was world champion in omnium in 2010, winning a bronze medal in the discipline at the London Olympics. He fought to return from a back injury and surgery in 2015 to win an historic third gold medal in team pursuit at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

​Johnny Themans, director of Good2Great, who specialise business growth, said it was an honour to welcome Ed to the seminar.

“We know that Ed and his partner at PursuitLine, Phil Kelly, will be inspirational speakers and I’m sure their practical take on how leaders and teams can deliver increased sales and productivity will deliver huge benefits to everyone who attends.

“Guests will be able to leave with a clear plan and practical steps to unlock the potential in their business in 2023.”

Anyone interested in attending should contact Good2Great at info@good-2-great.co.uk.