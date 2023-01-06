Local joinery apprentices ace Christmas exams

A family business near Shrewsbury is starting the new year by celebrating the achievements of two apprentices.

Matthew Edwards and Robert Shaw

A R Manley & Son Ltd in Rodington specialises in bespoke joinery manufacturing and last month saw two of its apprentices achieving distinction grades as part of their assessments.

Laura Manley, Business Manager says: “We have some brilliant news to start the year! Just before Christmas, Robert Shaw and Matthew Edwards sat their practical end point assessments – Robert Level 2, Matthew Level 3, in Carpentry and Joinery.

“We now know they both achieved a distinction grade. A brilliant achievement, and certainly well-deserved.

“They are two of four apprentices Shrewsbury College Group put through exams at the time, and all four achieved Distinction grades.

“Traditional Joinery is a skill that is still very much needed, especially in a historical county like Shropshire, and Robert and Matthew are part of the next generation of skilled woodworkers restoring, renovating, and maintaining the beautiful old woodwork we see around us.”