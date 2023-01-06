9.2 C
Lindsey takes the helm at Woodcroft

By Shropshire Live Business

A new manager has taken over the reins at a care home run by a Shropshire care company.

Lindsey Arnold, Coverage Care Services manager at Woodcroft in Market Drayton


Lindsey Arnold, 48, has joined Coverage Care Services as manager at Woodcroft in Market Drayton.

She has brought with her more than 30 years’ experience in the caring profession and is committed to continuing the high standards established at the home.

Lindsey said: “My mindset is very person-centred and I set very high standards when it comes to treating each person as an individual, with dignity and respect at all times.

“I am very much hands-on with the care when needed, and I like to coach and work alongside the staff.”

Lindsey previously worked as a carer, senior carer, nursing assistant and training officer with another Shropshire-based company before taking over as manager.

Coverage Care Chief Executive Debbie Price said: “We are delighted to have appointed Lindsey as our manager at Woodcroft. She brings a wealth of professional experience to the role which will enable us to continue to deliver a high-quality standard of care for our residents in the Market Drayton community.”

After a successful recruitment drive at the home, one of Lindsey’s first big tasks will be to ensure that all new staff get to know the residents at Woodcroft and their families.

Woodcroft has 50 bedrooms and offers small group living as well as respite and short-stay care. It also includes specialist care for people living with dementia.

Coverage Care Services operates 12 homes across Shropshire and employs in the region of 1,000 people.

