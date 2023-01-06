9.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 6, 2023
Now Playing:

Countdown to Shropshire Chamber Business Awards launch

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will officially launch its 2023 business awards later this month – with a number of high-profile sponsorship opportunities on offer to local companies.

Aico of Oswestry was crowned Company of the Year in 2022
Aico of Oswestry was crowned Company of the Year in 2022

This year’s competition includes new categories, and new-look criteria to reflect the changes and challenges in the local economy.

Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury will host the launch event at 5.30pm on January 26, with details of all the awards to be handed out at the black-tie celebration this summer at Telford’s International Centre.

- Advertisement -

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events manager, said: “The awards have been one of the highlights of the Shropshire business calendar for more than 20 years.

“Sponsoring an award is a great opportunity to raise the profile of your organisation in front of hundreds of business leaders, and demonstrate your commitment to supporting the local economy.”

More details about sponsorship opportunities, which range from around £2,000 to £5,000, will be outlined at the launch event, when entries for the awards will also open through the website www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.

Kelly said: “All of our sponsors get the chance to become involved in the shortlisting and judging process, and an opportunity to present their award on stage at the Oscars-style ceremony.

“It’s a high-profile opportunity for brand recognition, and all category sponsors receive a table of 10 for the awards night, as well as featuring in the 2023 Business Awards programme, and accompanying publicity.” 

Companies interested in finding out more about sponsorship opportunities are urged to contact awards@shropshire-chamber.co.uk

The 2023 competition will include the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, and Best Small Business.

There will also be new-look categories for Global Business, recognising international trade, and a return of the Business In The Community award.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP