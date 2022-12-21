Helping Shropshire businesses with cost-of-living crisis

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special showcase to help businesses and social enterprises navigate their way through the current cost-of-living crisis.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire chamber’s events manager

The ‘Energy Efficiency & Resilience’ event is being run in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council, and will be held at AFC Telford United’s stadium on the morning of February 8.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events manager, said: “We are determined to do everything we can at this time to help make businesses as resilient as possible through the current cost-of-living crisis.

“This free event, from 9am to 11am, will be a showcase of the support which is currently available to help companies reduce their energy costs.

“We are pulling together a group of expert speakers and exhibitors, who will cover a wide range of topics.

“These will include top tips for building resilience through planning and support, exploring the benefits of moving closer to net zero, and investing in the future for growth.”

Tickets are free, but must be booked through Eventbrite. Details can be found on the Shropshire Chamber events website – https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events

Kelly added: “Everyone who attends will also be provided a virtual pack of information curated from the event – so they have a reference document to refer back to whenever they need it.”