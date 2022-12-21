6.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Now Playing:

Helping Shropshire businesses with cost-of-living crisis

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special showcase to help businesses and social enterprises navigate their way through the current cost-of-living crisis.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire chamber’s events manager
Kelly Riedel, Shropshire chamber’s events manager

The ‘Energy Efficiency & Resilience’ event is being run in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council, and will be held at AFC Telford United’s stadium on the morning of February 8.

Kelly Riedel, the Chamber’s events manager, said: “We are determined to do everything we can at this time to help make businesses as resilient as possible through the current cost-of-living crisis.

- Advertisement -

“This free event, from 9am to 11am, will be a showcase of the support which is currently available to help companies reduce their energy costs.

“We are pulling together a group of expert speakers and exhibitors, who will cover a wide range of topics.

“These will include top tips for building resilience through planning and support, exploring the benefits of moving closer to net zero, and investing in the future for growth.”

Tickets are free, but must be booked through Eventbrite. Details can be found on the Shropshire Chamber events website – https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events

Kelly added: “Everyone who attends will also be provided a virtual pack of information curated from the event – so they have a reference document to refer back to whenever they need it.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP