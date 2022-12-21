Hartshorne Group receives award for ‘outstanding customer service’

Hartshorne Group has scooped a national award for outstanding customer service after going ‘above and beyond’ on behalf of clients in the haulage sector.

Members of the Hartshorne team with the award, left to right, Phil Brookfield (Operations Director), Brian Cronin (Sales Director), Ian Middleton (Managing Director) and James Cowen (Finance Director).

The Midlands-based company, which has a depot in Harlescott in Shrewsbury, was singled out at the Commercial Motor Awards in recognition for its care and support for customers.

Hartshorne, which supplies and services Volvo commercial vehicles, works alongside some of the UK’s largest fleet operators as well as looking after the needs of smaller businesses that may operate a single commercial vehicle.

Hartshorne Managing Ian Middleton said: “We’re very humbled to be named as the winner of the Commercial Motor Award for Customer Service. We are very grateful to all of our customers for their continued support and I’d also like to thank our staff for their hard work in achieving this award. This a clear reflection of the effort, pride, and passion the team have shown over the last 12 months, where we continue to be alongside our customers, alongside each other and alongside our communities”.

“We operate on the principle that every client matters. We aim to be more than a vehicle dealer, we regard our customers as our partners within the community and we are always ready to go that extra mile.”

Hartshorne received its award at the Road Transport Ball at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham. The award recognises outstanding levels of customer service, including “going above and beyond business as usual to meet the commercial vehicle fleet needs of a client”.

During 2022, Hartshorne Group has delivered a number projects to improve customer experience, modernise facilities and bolster sustainability with a series of environmental initiatives, including the arrival of the company’s first electric parts delivery vans.

The award judges learned that some of Hartshorne’s clients have been customers of the company for 25 years or more. Among them is AF Blakemore (whose fleet delivers to over 900 SPAR convenience stores) and award-winning Midlands-based construction supplier JPE Aggregates.

Other customers who supplied testimonials on behalf of Hartshorne include Halfords UK & Ireland and Chris Hayes Haulage, both of whom have been customers for 10 years or more.

Hartshorne Group employs 250 people at nine sites across the Midlands, including in addition to Shrewsbury, major depots at Alfreton, Burton, Birmingham, Nottingham, Potteries (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Walsall.