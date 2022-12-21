6.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Now Playing:

Hartshorne Group receives award for ‘outstanding customer service’

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Hartshorne Group has scooped a national award for outstanding customer service after going ‘above and beyond’ on behalf of clients in the haulage sector. 

Members of the Hartshorne team with the award, left to right, Phil Brookfield (Operations Director), Brian Cronin (Sales Director), Ian Middleton (Managing Director) and James Cowen (Finance Director).
Members of the Hartshorne team with the award, left to right, Phil Brookfield (Operations Director), Brian Cronin (Sales Director), Ian Middleton (Managing Director) and James Cowen (Finance Director).

The Midlands-based company, which has a depot in Harlescott in Shrewsbury, was singled out at the Commercial Motor Awards in recognition for its care and support for customers.

Hartshorne, which supplies and services Volvo commercial vehicles, works alongside some of the UK’s largest fleet operators as well as looking after the needs of smaller businesses that may operate a single commercial vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Hartshorne Managing Ian Middleton said: “We’re very humbled to be named as the winner of the Commercial Motor Award for Customer Service.  We are very grateful to all of our customers for their continued support and I’d also like to thank our staff for their hard work in achieving this award. This a clear reflection of the effort, pride, and passion the team have shown over the last 12 months, where we continue to be alongside our customers, alongside each other and alongside our communities”.

“We operate on the principle that every client matters. We aim to be more than a vehicle dealer, we regard our customers as our partners within the community and we are always ready to go that extra mile.”

Hartshorne received its award at the Road Transport Ball at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham. The award recognises outstanding levels of customer service, including “going above and beyond business as usual to meet the commercial vehicle fleet needs of a client”.

During 2022, Hartshorne Group has delivered a number projects to improve customer experience, modernise facilities and bolster sustainability with a series of environmental initiatives, including the arrival of the company’s first electric parts delivery vans.

The award judges learned that some of Hartshorne’s clients have been customers of the company for 25 years or more. Among them is AF Blakemore (whose fleet delivers to over 900 SPAR convenience stores) and award-winning Midlands-based construction supplier JPE Aggregates.

Other customers who supplied testimonials on behalf of Hartshorne include Halfords UK & Ireland and Chris Hayes Haulage, both of whom have been customers for 10 years or more.

Hartshorne Group employs 250 people at nine sites across the Midlands, including in addition to Shrewsbury, major depots at Alfreton, Burton, Birmingham, Nottingham, Potteries (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Walsall.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP