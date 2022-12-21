Bluebird Care Shropshire rekindles relationship with Severn Hospice

Local home care provider Bluebird Care Shropshire have announced an exciting fundraising partnership with local charity Severn Hospice, beginning in 2023.

The team at Bluebird Care Shropshire recently received a tour of the hospice

Bluebird Care Shropshire deliver care to people across the county to help them to live independent lives in the comfort of their own homes. The Bluebird Care Shropshire team have also earned a reputation for their charity work, going above and beyond to make sure that organisations and groups across the Shropshire community are supported.

With 2023 on the horizon, Bluebird Care Shropshire have selected Severn Hospice as their annual charity of choice. The CQC-rated ‘Good’ homecare provider team will be helping with an exciting range of fundraising and community events throughout the year. The programme of events will bring together these important sources of support for the community while making sure everyone has fun, and the opportunity to get to know more people in their local area.

To begin this new chapter of their relationship, the team at Bluebird Care Shropshire recently had the chance to enjoy a selection of training courses including end of life care for social care staff from Severn Hospice. They also received a tour of the hospice, including a visit to their lovely café, Refresh, which is open to not only family members of patients, but the public too.

The home care provider has previously supported Severn Hospice, who provide specialist care and support to families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, with numerous historic, well-known, and much-loved local events. This has included the Pontesbury Potter, which is set to return once again in March 2023 and the new Fire Walk Challenge taking place in February.

Sue Barlow, Business Development Officer at Bluebird Care Shropshire, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting Severn Hospice once again. As a fellow provider of care to people in the community, we are well-aware of the incredible difference the hospice makes in the lives of so many across the region.

“We are all looking forward to 2023, where we will be bringing forward some fantastic community events from coffee mornings, bake-offs, raffles and much more, all with the aim of raising vital funds which enables Severn Hospice to continue delivering their services.”

Thanking Bluebird Care Shropshire for their support, Tracie Harrison, Director of Income Generation at Severn Hospice, added:

“I am so pleased that Bluebird Care Shropshire have chosen us again and to know everyone there is looking forward to supporting us once more.

“People always tell us how much fun they have getting involved in fundraising, especially when they’re doing it as a group or through work, and I love hearing about their exploits and to know they have had a great time doing something wonderful for their community.

“We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend so the support from everyone at Bluebird Care Shropshire will make a real difference to the families we care for every day.”