Telford tycoon bags double award win in just one week

Telford entrepreneur, Rob Stone, is celebrating winning two prestigious awards in two days, wowing judges with his business acumen at both the Business Brilliance Awards and the SME National Business Awards.

Rob Stone, Founder and Director of Instaloft

Rob won the Gold Award for Entrepreneur of the Year at the Business Brilliance Awards on 1st December, in a ceremony recognising business excellence from around the world. The next day, Rob picked up the Silver Award for Business Person of the Year at the SME National Business Awards at a glittering event in Wembley, celebrating the determination, resilience, and ambition of UK entrepreneurship.

The double award win followed a highly prestigious place as a finalist at the Growing Business Awards for the Santander Growing Business of the Year, for his loft storage company, Instaloft, which he scaled from a one-man-band to a £14-million-turnover empire, with just a Facebook page and a £200 credit card.

Speaking on his award wins, Rob Stone, Founder and Director of Instaloft, said: “I’m beyond delighted to have won Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Person of the Year in just two days! It’s an incredible honour to have won both accolades, and I’m immensely thankful for my amazing team at Instaloft who have helped to make this possible.

“It’s been an amazing year for me and the business, having launched the electrical arm of the brand, Instaspark, as well as expanding into more of the UK. Winning these awards has really finished off the year with a bang!

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to everyone who won awards at both ceremonies, and also those that didn’t. We are all on the same journey, navigating the complexities of running growing businesses, and all the challenges that come with it, and I hope my own story inspires other entrepreneurs on their own paths to success.”

Headquartered in Telford, with regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport and Wakefield, Instaloft employs over 150 people nation-wide, and is on track to turnover £30 million in the next 3 years.