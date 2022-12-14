Salop Leisure named the UK’s best pre-owned caravan dealer

Shropshire-based caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure has added a couple more UK awards to the company’s proud collection.

Salop Leisure’s touring caravan sales and after sales team with the award for the UK’s best supplying dealer of pre-owned touring caravan

The company, which has been in business for more than half a century and employs in excess of 200 people at sales centres in Shrewsbury, Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, has been named the UK’s top supplying dealer of pre-owned touring caravans.

Salop Leisure came close to completing a notable double, as the company was just two percentage points behind the winner of the best new caravan supplying dealer award, which it won last year. The company received a gold medal as runner up.

The Owner Satisfaction Awards 2023, held at Silverstone Circuit last Thursday, are based on surveys undertaken by Camping and Caravanning Club members and Practical Caravan magazine readers. A total of 4,735 owners completed the survey this year – nearly 1,300 more than last year.

Practical Caravan readers and Camping and Caravanning Club members were asked to provide their feedback on their experience of buying either a new or preowned tourer.

Salop Leisure’s managing director Mark Bebb said: “We are delighted with these awards and very proud of the team at Salop Leisure who continue to work hard to provide great customer service.

“As a business, we are constantly looking to improve and that’s why we shall continue to strive to provide an even better service to our customers in 2023.”

Salop Leisure is a one-stop-shop for customers, who can buy, service, repair and store their touring caravans and motorhomes in Shrewsbury.

The company, which works with caravan parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales, also sells caravan holiday homes, luxury lodges and glamping accommodation.

Salop Leisure’s headquarters, located alongside Shrewsbury bypass at Emstrey, has become a tourism destination, as it houses Love Coffee restaurant and Love Plants, a specialist plants centre.

On site facilities include award winning secure caravan and motorhome storage, winner of the CaSSOA (Caravan Storage Site Owners’ Association) platinum award.

Adjoining Salop Leisure’s headquarters is the company’s award-winning Love2Stay glamping and touring caravan resort.