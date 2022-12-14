Midlands accountancy firm supports county hockey club

Midlands accountancy firm Turas Accountants is saying thank you to Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club with a sponsored banner on the club’s pitch.

Lucy Jones-Columb and Helen Columb with the hockey club banner

Helen Columb of Turas, said that her daughter, Lucy Jones-Columb, had played with the club for the past nine years.

“She’s now 22 and continues to play with the club. It’s one of the oldest hockey clubs in the Midlands and we wanted to help make sure that the club is there for future generations,” said Helen.

- Advertisement -

The club has five league men’s teams, three league women and junior teams in competitions ranging from under-8s to under-18s. It also has a major coaching set-up catering for over 200 members aged five and above.

Turas Accountants is based at Hall Court in Telford Town Centre. The company works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll.