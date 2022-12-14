-1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Now Playing:

Midlands accountancy firm supports county hockey club

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Midlands accountancy firm Turas Accountants is saying thank you to Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club with a sponsored banner on the club’s pitch.

Lucy Jones-Columb and Helen Columb with the hockey club banner
Lucy Jones-Columb and Helen Columb with the hockey club banner

Helen Columb of Turas, said that her daughter, Lucy Jones-Columb, had played with the club for the past nine years.

“She’s now 22 and continues to play with the club. It’s one of the oldest hockey clubs in the Midlands and we wanted to help make sure that the club is there for future generations,” said Helen.

- Advertisement -

The club has five league men’s teams, three league women and junior teams in competitions ranging from under-8s to under-18s. It also has a major coaching set-up catering for over 200 members aged five and above.

Turas Accountants is based at Hall Court in Telford Town Centre. The company works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP