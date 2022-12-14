Local company supports Newport youth theatre project

Youngsters in Newport will get to take part in a local youth theatre project next year thanks to the support of a local company.

Moonstruck Astronaut artistic director Hannah de Quincey and Jenny Osborne from Henshalls

Henshalls Insurance Brokers has donated £250 to the Moonstruck Astronaut Theatre Company – a not-for-profit community theatre group that is based in Newport.

The cash will help subsidise a number of children to join the project whose families would otherwise be unable to afford to pay for them to attend.

The aim of Moonstruck Astronaut is to bring together the local community of Newport and the surrounding areas through theatre projects firstly with children and then extending to all ages.

Artistic director Hannah de Quincey said: “Based on years of experience teaching drama and directing theatre, we are passionate about the extensive benefits to a community’s well-being of taking part in communal creativity.

“We’re extremely grateful to Henshalls for their support and we’re looking forward to devising next year’s Newport Youth Theatre sessions that will begin in January, on the theme of Folktales of the Shire.”

Jenny Osborne, for Henshalls, said: “Our head office is based at the heart of the Newport community, and it’s always fantastic to be able to support organisations and groups in the town that make a real difference.

“Moonstruck Astronaut theatre company is an inspirational and welcoming group that helps children to explore their creative and artistic ideas, and we’re delighted to be part of their growing support network.”

The theatre company is always looking for volunteers to support its sessions and would like to hear from anyone over 16 who may have spare time on Saturdays from January onwards who could help, or over the Easter and Summer holidays for the Drama in the Forest workshops to be held at the Wrekin Forest School.

They are specifically looking for locally-based drama workshop assistants, stage management, technical, backstage and operational, administration and social media support. Visit www.moonstruckastronaut.com to find out more.