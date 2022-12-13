-1.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Now Playing:

Wrekin donations help charity gear up for Christmas

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Big-hearted staff at The Wrekin Housing Group have helped to spread some extra Christmas cheer by making a bumper donation to a local charity.

Emma Rogers and Chloe Ramsay dropped off support packages to Telford Christmas Smile Project
Emma Rogers and Chloe Ramsay dropped off support packages to Telford Christmas Smile Project

During the past few weeks, colleagues have donated and collected toiletries & toys for the Telford Christmas Smile project. Each year the project gives out gift bags to over 1000 members of the Telford Community, the vision that no child, or adult should go without at least one special gift from Santa.

This year donations are focused on young people aged 17 and under and the elderly, including winter essentials like gloves, scarves, and handwarmers to board games, sports equipment and cuddly toys.

- Advertisement -

Emma Rogers, a Social Value Coordinator (pictured – left) and Chloe Ramsay, a Tenancy Sustainment Officer (pictured – right) dropped off support packages to Telford Christmas Smile Project for them to deliver just in time for Christmas, ensuring families can enjoy the special day.

Deb Morrison, Financial Inclusion Manager with The Wrekin Housing Group said;

“At Wrekin, we work to not only provide good quality homes and services for our customers, but we also strive to make a difference to people’s lives.

“We’re delighted to have been able to help the Telford Smile project with the fantastic work they do. Christmas can be a really tough time and this year, more than ever before, organisations like this need out help.

Gemma Davies, a Social Value Coordinator helping Deb and the team with donations said;

“We’ve been appealing for donations since October with regular donations from staff dropping off gifts at the collection table at Old Park offices. I’m really proud to work with so many amazing people that really care and want to help share some Christmas joy.”

Joanne Barrow who is part of the Christmas Smile management team said;

“The donations mean so much to us as it enables us to support people of all ages who would otherwise be going without this Christmas. Please pass on our thanks to all your staff for their generous donations, it really means a lot.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP