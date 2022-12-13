Wrekin donations help charity gear up for Christmas

Big-hearted staff at The Wrekin Housing Group have helped to spread some extra Christmas cheer by making a bumper donation to a local charity.

Emma Rogers and Chloe Ramsay dropped off support packages to Telford Christmas Smile Project

During the past few weeks, colleagues have donated and collected toiletries & toys for the Telford Christmas Smile project. Each year the project gives out gift bags to over 1000 members of the Telford Community, the vision that no child, or adult should go without at least one special gift from Santa.

This year donations are focused on young people aged 17 and under and the elderly, including winter essentials like gloves, scarves, and handwarmers to board games, sports equipment and cuddly toys.

Emma Rogers, a Social Value Coordinator (pictured – left) and Chloe Ramsay, a Tenancy Sustainment Officer (pictured – right) dropped off support packages to Telford Christmas Smile Project for them to deliver just in time for Christmas, ensuring families can enjoy the special day.

Deb Morrison, Financial Inclusion Manager with The Wrekin Housing Group said;

“At Wrekin, we work to not only provide good quality homes and services for our customers, but we also strive to make a difference to people’s lives.

“We’re delighted to have been able to help the Telford Smile project with the fantastic work they do. Christmas can be a really tough time and this year, more than ever before, organisations like this need out help.

Gemma Davies, a Social Value Coordinator helping Deb and the team with donations said;

“We’ve been appealing for donations since October with regular donations from staff dropping off gifts at the collection table at Old Park offices. I’m really proud to work with so many amazing people that really care and want to help share some Christmas joy.”

Joanne Barrow who is part of the Christmas Smile management team said;

“The donations mean so much to us as it enables us to support people of all ages who would otherwise be going without this Christmas. Please pass on our thanks to all your staff for their generous donations, it really means a lot.”