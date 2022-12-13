Opening of Tails From The Gorge sets tails wagging in Ironbridge

A new high street pet store is set to get tails wagging after opening in Ironbridge.

Veterinary nurse Lisa Madeley has launched Tails From The Gorge thanks to a £10,000 business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Lisa has decided to start up the pet shop with a difference after seeing the number of dog walkers in the Ironbridge Gorge area increase significantly in recent years.

She has always wanted to start her own business with animals and when she saw the unit at 11, Tontine Hill was empty she decided to apply for the grant.

As well as selling pet merchandise, products, foods and treats from her new base, including homemade treats containing zero additives,,Lisa will also be calling on her 18 years of veterinary expertise to help customers do the best thing for their pets.

She plans to launch a pet advisory service from the unit and offer training workshops which will support and provide valuable information to pet owners.

Lisa is also hoping to promote Ironbridge and support other high street shops by selling a range of Ironbridge merchandise which will appeal to tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site

Lisa said: “I live in Ironbridge but travel to the West Midlands where I work as a veterinary nurse.

“I regularly walk around the Gorge area in my spare time and I’ve seen many more people walking dogs here over the last few years but I know that Ironbridge was missing a vital necessity – a pet shop.

“As a registered veterinary nurse, I want to combine my professional knowledge and supply customers and their lovely pets, with pet merchandise, pet products, pet foods and professional services.

“I’m selling a whole range of pet products, including collars, leads, litter trays, food and treats but it’s not just about the products. I have the professional knowledge to advise customers what products are best and why.”

Pet owners will also be able to discuss various products and what’s best suited for their furry companions.

Lisa can also offer seasonal advice such as caring for pets during the firework period – offering advice on calming pets by using products such as thunder jackets and herbal calming remedies.

In the summer time, advice will also be available about keeping pets cool in the warm weather and preventing heat stroke and sun burn, supported by products such as cooling mats and special sun lotions.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “Tails From The Gorge is a fantastic addition to Ironbridge and the service that Lisa is offering extends far beyond just a pet shop.

“As well as products and pet treats, this animal advisory service now available in Ironbridge brings something unique to the area.

“As well as supporting our high streets across the borough through the Pride in Our High Street programme, we are also keen to bring shops with a difference to our towns that will benefit local residents and fill a service gap and this new business venture is an excellent example of that.

“We are pleased to support Tails From The Gorge with this business start up grant.”