More support as ‘Christmas Comfort and Joy’ initiative for the elderly begins

A new initiative by Shropshire businesses to show warmth and kindness to the county’s elderly began this week and attracted another supporter.

Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover (left) with Alec and Nikki Nixon in the “magical movie area” at Salop Leisure which awaits elderly guests

Alec and Nikki Nixon from Stretton L.H.C. in Church Stretton were so impressed by the Shropshire Christmas Comfort and Joy initiative that they agreed to join the list of sponsors.

With the cost of living crisis biting in the run up to Christmas, Salop Leisure has launched the heart-warming initiative with support from fellow Shropshire businesses.

Elderly people are being asked to contact Salop Leisure’s Emstrey headquarters in Shrewsbury if they would like to be treated to food, refreshments and a classic Christmas film daily in warm, comfortable and festive surroundings. The initiative runs until December 21.

Businesses are each donating up to £400, which represents £1 for each elderly person hosted during December. Each person attending will be pay just £2 for the food, hot drinks and entertainment, which would normally cost £9.50.

Other businesses supporting the initiative are Reech Media, S. J Roberts Construction, Lowfield Timber Frames, Berrys and Morris Leisure.

“We think this initiative is a great idea and it’s much needed at this time of year when so many elderly people feel lonely,” said Mrs Nixon.

Her husband added: “I think businesses should contribute to efforts like this because they are very worthwhile. We try to help people in need wherever we can.”

Laura Plumridge, Salop Leisure’s marketing director, thanked Mr and Mrs Nixon for their sponsorship and said she was overwhelmed with the number of businesses wishing to support the initiative.

“Many older people may find themselves alone with not much to look forward to in the run up to Christmas,” she added. “That’s why this year we are offering elderly Shropshire residents the opportunity to enjoy a fun, social afternoon at Salop Leisure with food and festive entertainment in the warmth of our Christmas themed showroom.”

The company has contacted a number of homes and clubs for elderly people in and around Shrewsbury and is appealing to elderly people to take advantage of the Shropshire Christmas Comfort and Joy initiative.

Any groups or clubs for the elderly who would like to attend are asked to contact Tel: 01743 282400 or email info@salopleisure.co.uk .

Guests arrive at 12 noon into a “festive feasting area” in Salop Leisure’s Love Coffee restaurant to sit down for festive soup and a warm turkey roll with trimmings.

At 2pm, they will settle down with a bag of sweet and a warm blanket in a “magical movie area” for a Christmas classic film. The afternoon ends with hot chocolate and mince pies. Unlimited tea and coffee will be available from a tea bar.