Telford businesswoman nominated for national award

A Telford woman has been nominated for a national award since launching her own business.

Jeevan Punj pictured with Gurinder Powar of Good2Great

Jeevan Punj, whose luxury hamper company is now booming, is in line for a ‘Women Who’ accolade, which rewards female role models.

“The award nomination is a personal high for me as it means I am inspiring others,” said Jeevan, who completed a business start up course run by Bridgnorth consultants Good2Great.

After a long career in healthcare as an optometrist, Jeevan had the idea for Elite Hampers during lockdown.

She explained: “I enjoy lifting peoples’ spirits by giving them something – it always put smiles on their faces – including mine!

“I decided to set up a company that helped other people and businesses show thanks and appreciation.”

She now works with local suppliers to put hampers together for firms to give to their staff and clients.

Jeevan thanked Good2Great for giving her the boost to start her new enterprise.

She said: “Good2Great have provided me with a structured learning programme, giving me knowledge and confidence to grow the business further.

“They provided me with networking opportunities and a lovely mentor, Gurinder Powar, who provided insight into what could help my business and build a good marketing foundation.

“This support has been invaluable and crucial to a new business like mine. They genuinely care about businesses which clearly shows through their hard work and dedication to the programme,” she commented.

The Good2Great Business Programme is funded by Telford & Wrekin Council.