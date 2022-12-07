Shropshire lawyers to take part in firm’s first international exchange programme with leading US firm

Solicitors from Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners will take part in the business’ first ever international exchange programme with a leading US law firm.

Stuart Haynes, Corporate & Commercial Partner at Aaron & Partners

As part of Aaron’s membership of the IAG Global Group, the two-week programme with Miller Shah, a legal firm based in Philadelphia, will begin next year.

As part of the exchange, Aaron & Partners lawyers will both host and be hosted by their international guests, accompanying them for professional and social activities.

- Advertisement -

IAG Global, an international association of professional services firms including lawyers and financial advisors, has launched the scheme to connect professionals from across the world to share their skills and expertise.

Stuart Haynes, Corporate & Commercial Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “The international exchange programme is a wonderful opportunity for our lawyers to experience different work cultures and learn how the law operates in other countries. We tried to set this up prior to Covid, but now restrictions have eased, we are grateful for being able to travel and meet in person again.

“It’s also a great chance for us to showcase our region and provide our colleagues from Philadelphia with the best things Shropshire can offer. We hope our guests will enjoy their time in the UK and build long-lasting relationships.”

The exchange programme will launch next year, with a delegation from Aaron’s to fly to the States in spring for a two-week stay.

“We would like to wish the Aaron & Partners members participating in the exchange all the best of luck.

“We look forward to seeing them back home with lots of great memories and valuable experiences.”