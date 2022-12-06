Shropshire business on a mission to bring wellbeing agenda to the forefront

A Shropshire wellbeing business celebrates its third birthday in January and its owners are on a mission to bring the wellbeing agenda to the forefront in the region.

Kevin and Suzie Guerin of Shropshire Floats

With stress and depression levels having risen by over 25% since the pandemic, according to the Office for National statistics, so wellbeing businesses are seeing huge rises in demands for their services. Shropshire Floats offers reflexology, infrared sauna, a Seychelles-themed light therapy room, and an additional floatation tank with the only hoist system for a tank that exists in the UK.

Husband and wife team, Kevin and Suzie Guerin opened Shropshire Floats in Myddle just 8 weeks before the first lockdown in 2020. Like all consumer-facing businesses, theirs hibernated before it got going, but undeterred, the wellbeing entrepreneurs have grown the business and now have an incredible experiential offer that is fast becoming their customers’ answer to the heightened stress and anxiety levels being faced. In fact, one of their customers, Su Edmundson has just had her 200th float!

Su says, “Kevin and Suzie are both just the kindest, loveliest people. I’ve been going to the centre for several years now, and the floatation has really helped my joint problems and chronic pain. Plus, it’s time to relax and just enjoy an hour or so out of the daily grind and hassles of life. I now use their infra-red sauna too. It’s a very different experience to a normal sauna, which was quite a surprise initially but again I think it’s really benefitting me.

“I’ve also started reflexology with Suzie and again I’m finding it’s helping my knee. My job is quite physical, so the float centre really helps me function at work. I’ve hardly had to take any time off with joint issues this last year. But, most importantly, I love going. I enjoy chatting with Kevin and Suzie who make the whole visit enjoyable and fun.”

Speaking about the hoist system, owner Kevin Guerin says, “we wanted to ensure access to floatation therapy is totally inclusive. The positive impact of floatation therapy can’t be underestimated. Float tanks help reduce anxiety and stress, improve the quality of your sleep, and make you feel happier and calmer, as well as helping with chronic pain conditions such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. The hoist means that more people, not just those who are more able-bodied, can experience the benefits of our floatation therapy.”