Shrewsbury care home welcomes local community for open day

A care home in Shrewsbury is inviting the local community to take a sneak peek inside its new, purpose-built facilities.

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor in Shrewsbury

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, will be opening its doors to the community on Friday 16th December, from 2pm-6pm so that local people can take a closer look at the state-of-the-art care home.

Members of the community can book an appointment to meet the team and take a tour around the care home, which comes complete with its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Once open, the home will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 80 residents. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of four individual suites, each having d a number of en-suite bedrooms, as well as their own dining room and lounge area, allowing the creation of smaller communities within the home, which makes it easier for residents to form new friendships and get to each other.

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor,said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors to Oxbow Manor – it is set to be a great day for all.

“We understand how important it is to gain a real insight into a care home, which is why we’re encouraging local people to come and take a look around the care home’s facilities, meet the team, and find out more about how life in a Care UK home is special.

“We’re looking forward to meeting the people of Shrewsbury, and giving them a taste of what life will be like at Oxbow Manor.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is set to open in January 2023, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities, and feature its own cinema, café and hair salon.