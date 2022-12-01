Whitchurch businesses join forces with Visit Shropshire to promote the visitor economy!

Over 30 Whitchurch businesses have got together to join the destination management organisation Visit Shropshire to drive increased visitors to the town.

Mark Hooper Project Lead Visit Shropshire with Mayor of Whitchurch Andy Hall and Whitchurch Shopkeepers

Antique emporiums, sustainable lifestyle stores and creative gift shops are just some of the high street stores who have a shared vision to see Whitchurch grow as a visitor destination and draw more customers to the thriving high street.

Currently domestic and international visitors spend in excess of £39 million per year on their visits to Shropshire. When established in 2019, Visit Shropshire was formed with the aim to increase this amount and to maximise the economic benefits of tourism for all sectors in the county.

Recognised by Visit Britain as the county’s Destination Management Organisation

(DMO), Visit Shropshire is the essential connection between private and public sector

organisations and is working to develop a strong network ideally placed to promote

Shropshire as a world class destination to work, live and visit.

The membership has been driven by Whitchurch business owner Lucy Young, owner of

interior accessories and gift store Homefolk who said:

“Whitchurch is fast becoming a go-to shopping destination with its abundance of independent shops, boutiques, and great places to eat and drink. As a border market town, we’re easily reached by car and rail – we’re within 30 minutes travel from Chester, Wrexham, Oswestry, Nantwich, Shrewsbury, Telford and Crewe – yet we’re surrounded by the most fabulous countryside and canal waterways.

“It’s the perfect place for day-trippers or those looking for a staycation break. And for anyone looking for some history, Whitchurch is steeped in medieval heritage and it’s still a thriving market town, with a weekly farmers market and a monthly Artisan market on the first Saturday of the month.”

In 2021 Shropshire experienced the second highest increase in occupancy rates in Great

Britain with a 211% increase compared to 2019 levels.

Mark Hooper, project lead at Visit Shropshire said: “It’s great to be starting to work with the

businesses of Whitchurch and to see such high support for the visitor economy from so

many businesses is brilliant. Over the past three years Visit Shropshire has become a vital

cog in the visitor economy of the county. Despite current challenges such as rising energy

costs, recruitment issues and supply chain uncertainties, there are so many opportunities for the Shropshire visitor economy to prosper in a post-covid landscape.

“Working with the businesses of Whitchurch we will help to ensure an unforgettable Shropshire welcome and experience for all, and with strategic marketing we will continue to promote Shropshire to new and existing audiences across the UK and beyond. We will reach far and wide to support our members, encouraging sustainable practices and digital innovation, whilst also providing strong leadership of the Shropshire visitor economy and can’t wait to bring more people to the thriving town of Whitchurch.”



In recent years Whitchurch has seen a number of new stores and restaurants open in the

town from Wild Shropshire, ran by chef and owner James Sherwin, which is a multi award

winning restaurant that utilises fresh, local produce in its ‘surprise’ taster menus to the FSB

2022 Start up business of the year Mooand Boom ran by Maddie Ashbrook offering a vast

range of sustainable living, homeware, clothing, gifts and so much more, from the UK and

ethically sourced from around the world.

Maddie started the business through Lockdown with a vision to bring together a store that

captured the essence of well-being by being conscious of the planet. Their products are

sourced with sustainability being a key factor, they upcycle furniture as well as buying

antiques, fair trade gifts, natural beauty products and sustainable fashion in their beautiful

store located at 10 Green End.

Whitchurch is just one of a number of thriving destinations across Shropshire with Ludlow

Castle recently announcing two huge music events welcoming Bastille and Kaiser Chiefs

and Shrewsbury seeing its highest ever visitor numbers since 2016.

Visit Shropshire is set to continue to bring economic benefits and growth to the county and looks forward to working with the businesses of Whitchurch in the year ahead.