Shropshire businesses bring ‘Christmas Comfort and Joy’ to the elderly

Christmas spirit is alive and flourishing in the Shropshire business community which is supporting a new initiative to show the county’s elderly some warmth and kindness this December.

Launching the Shropshire Christmas Comfort and Joy initiative are (from left) Amelia Redge and Dena Evans from Reech, Richard Harman from Berrys, Max Ball from Salop Leisure, Kate Mitchell and Jess Walton from Love Coffee, Sian Rees from Salop Leisure, Darren Jarman from Lowfield Timber Frames and Sarah Lyons and Rhiannon Andrews from Morris Leisure
Launching the Shropshire Christmas Comfort and Joy initiative are (from left) Amelia Redge and Dena Evans from Reech, Richard Harman from Berrys, Max Ball from Salop Leisure, Kate Mitchell and Jess Walton from Love Coffee, Sian Rees from Salop Leisure, Darren Jarman from Lowfield Timber Frames and Sarah Lyons and Rhiannon Andrews from Morris Leisure

With the cost of living crisis biting into limited budgets in the run up to Christmas, Salop Leisure has come up with a heart-warming way to show that businesses really do care about the elderly who feel lonely.

The company is being supported by fellow Shropshire businesses to lay on food and a classic Christmas film daily in warm, comfortable and festive surroundings at its Emstrey headquarters in Shrewsbury, between December 5 and 21.

Businesses are each donating £400 towards the Shropshire Christmas Comfort and Joy initiative, which represents £1 for each elderly person Salop Leisure expects to host during December.

Each person attending will be pay just £2 for the food and entertainment, which would normally cost £9.50. Salop Leisure expects to host around 30 guests each day.

Businesses supporting the initiative are Reech Media, S. J Roberts Construction, Lowfield Timber Frames, Berrys and Morris Leisure.

“Christmas is fast approaching, but many older people may find themselves alone with not much to look forward to in the run up to Christmas,” explained Laura Plumridge, Salop Leisure’s marketing director.

“This year, we’re going to offer elderly Shropshire residents the opportunity to enjoy a fun afternoon at Salop Leisure with food and festive entertainment in the warmth of  our Christmas themed showroom.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the Shropshire businesses approached for sponsorship and our staff are fully behind this initiative. I’m sure we all know an elderly person who would enjoy a fun, social afternoon in warm and friendly surroundings.”

Guests will arrive at 12 noon into a “festive feasting area” in Salop Leisure’s Love Coffee restaurant to sit down for festive soup and a warm turkey roll with trimmings.

At 2pm, they will settle down with a bag of traditional toffees and a Christmassy blanket in a “magical movie area” for a Christmas classic film. The afternoon ends with hot chocolate and mince pies. Unlimited tea and coffee will be available from a tea bar.

The Shropshire Christmas Comfort and Joy initiative will be offered to the elderly daily at Salop Leisure on a first come, first served basis. As spaces are limited, advance bookings are requested for groups of four or more people.

Any groups or clubs for the elderly who would like to attend are asked to contact Tel: 01743 282400 or email: info@salopleisure.co.uk .

