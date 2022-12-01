5.2 C
Thursday, December 1, 2022
More than 150 Christmas trees helping Shrewsbury sparkle

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury is looking festive with more than 150 Christmas trees sparkling throughout the town centre.

Shrewsbury BID and the town council have once again teamed up to supply the trees for businesses to display on the front of their premises. 

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the trees created a wonderful atmosphere in the town centre, alongside the Christmas lights which were switched on this week. 

“Everyone looks forward to this time of year because Shrewsbury is just a magical place at Christmas,” she said.

“The trees are grown by Leaton Forest, just outside Shrewsbury, and come ready supplied with 100 fairy lights which help create a lovely festive glow. 

“We are delighted so many businesses have decided to purchase trees this year – there are more than 150 twinkling around the town centre and they look fantastic.” 

Catherine Hamilton, of Thomas Glover jewellery shop in St Mary’s Street, said: “We are always keen to have a Christmas tree on the front of our shop because we think they really add to the festive feel in the town centre. 

“This year looks particularly good and it seems like almost every shopfront has one. They make a big difference and help make Shrewsbury an even more appealing place to do your Christmas shopping.” 

