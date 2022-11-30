Reech launches boosted Pay-Per-Click service

Shropshire full-service marketing agency, Reech, launches its boosted Pay-Per-Click (PPC) service to help businesses achieve their lead generation and sales targets.

Reech’s growing PPC service offers clients full management of their digital advertising campaigns. Pictured are Zoe Bates, Mike Harris, Suzanne McNicholas and Rob Hughes

As an official Google partner, Reech’s growing PPC service offers clients full management of their digital advertising campaigns, from planning through to results.

Combining keyword research, competitor benchmarking and audience targeting, with thorough optimisation, testing and reporting, clients can save the time and resource of managing advertising campaigns in house, while getting the best results from their digital marketing efforts.

With the growth of Reech’s PPC offer also comes the appointment of Mike Harris as Digital Performance Manager. Mike joins the team from the technology industry and has over 15 years’ experience helping organisations achieve success online.

With a full-service offering spanning Branding, Design and Website Development, through to Digital Marketing, Content Creation Services and Marketing, the growth of PPC is the latest expansion to Reech’s managed service portfolio.

Speaking about his new role, Mike Harris said: “I am excited to join Reech at a time when its digital marketing service is going from strength to strength. By developing our PPC offer alongside our existing search engine optimisation (SEO), social media and website services, I can’t wait to see the results we can generate for our clients next year and beyond.”

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, also commented: “Growing our PPC service naturally complements our existing managed services, allowing us to fully support our clients from brand and website design all the way through to digital marketing and campaign management. This launch marks the start of our Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO) services that will be launched in 2023. I am thrilled to have Mike on board and to partner with both new and existing clients to improve their digital marketing.”