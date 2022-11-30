Jenna joins co-working centre team as community ambassador

A pioneering Shropshire co-working centre has appointed a community ambassador to spread the word about its support for businesses throughout the area.

Jenna Ward, the new community ambassador for Hadleigh Works

Jenna Ward, 39, has joined the team at Hadleigh Works, Oswestry after originally coming to the co-working centre as a client.

Jenna, who runs her own empowerment coach business, will also be working for Hadleigh Works in and around the Oswestry area helping to let local businesses know what the centre has to offer and how it can help their businesses.

The centre, based in Oswestry Memorial Hall in the town centre, includes professional office and meeting facilities plus networking events and support for small businesses and entrepreneurs at a regular fixed fee.

It was set up with the support of Shropshire Council’s Economic Growth Recovery Programme which uses Government funding to directly support business recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. Hadleigh Works is the firsts in a planned network of similar centres across the county.

Jenna explained she would be talking to different groups and business networks to build relationships and awareness of the services on offer at Hadleigh Works.

“I came to Hadleigh Works earlier this year when I set up my own business. I was really impressed with the facilities and services it had to offer and immediately felt at home there.

“It is so much more than a co-working space. I have met so many people with different skills and knowledge sets. It’s made a big difference to my own business so I was delighted when they asked me to act as a community ambassador to let others know what is on offer,” she said.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team said that Jenna was the ideal candidate to talk to businesses about the centre and the way it promoted collaboration between businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Jenna has firsthand experience of the advantages that using a co-working centre can bring. We are sure she will do a great job of working with other businesses across the area to make Hadleigh Works an even more vibrant and inclusive working environment for the area,” he said.