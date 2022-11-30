Four of the best for Shrewsbury site manager at industry awards

A site manager overseeing work on a new housing development in Shrewsbury has won a prestigious industry award for a fourth time.

Paul Edwards, 56, has now won a fourth Seal of Excellence as part of the NHBC’s Pride in the Job awards for his work at The Spinney in Shrewsbury

Paul Edwards, 56, who works for Bellway’s West Midlands division, has received a Seal of Excellence from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his work at The Spinney, off Oteley Road.

He was one of just 12 site managers from across the NHBC’s West region to be recognised with the coveted accolade in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards, having previously picked up a Quality Award in an earlier stage of the annual competition.

- Advertisement -

The awards are held to celebrate excellence in the industry and to recognise site managers that achieve the highest standards in construction.

For Paul, being recognised by the NHBC is nothing new, and he now has four Seal of Excellence wins to go with 11 Quality Awards during his 22-year career as a site manager.

Paul, who lives in Newcastle-under-Lyme, said: “When I found out that I had won a Seal of Excellence at the awards ceremony in Birmingham, I was absolutely ecstatic. Throughout the evening I was incredibly tense and nervous, and hoped that all my hard work would be enough to be recognised with this accolade again for a fourth time.

“When the NHBC judges invite you on stage to collect your Seal of Excellence, it is a great feeling, and it is a proud moment knowing that you are among the top site managers in the country. This of course gives me a great sense of pride and personal achievement.

“It is a great morale booster to have received such positive comments about the development from the NHBC judges, and to have had them remember my previous wins dating back to 2007. That kind of recognition encourages me further to improve our standards and strive to win the award again next year.

“Working for Bellway at The Spinney has been a wonderful time for me. My contracts manager James and assistant site manager Andy have both been brilliant. They and everybody else on the site are incredibly professional and know what it takes to be a great team. The operatives on this site have gelled together and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with them, and to see the quality homes that we have all created.

“We are coming to the closing stages of this development now, and we can reflect on the great workmanship and challenges of the previous year. Hopefully this will guide us to yet more accolades in next year’s awards.”

Nick Edmond, Construction Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “Winning a Pride in the Job award is a special achievement for any site manager, and for Paul to have been recognised so many times by the NHBC speaks to his commitment to uphold the highest standards year after year.

“Paul has a strong track record of overseeing high-quality work wherever he has been, and to receive a fourth Seal of Excellence is a testament to his professionalism and attention to detail.

“We place a huge emphasis on delivering homes to a high specification for our customers and it is only through the hard work and dedication of site managers like Paul that we can achieve this. We are extremely proud of Paul and his team for their success in winning this Seal of Excellence and we know that he will be doing his utmost to maintain these high standards for many years to come.”