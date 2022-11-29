Shropshire businesswoman wins top national award

A Shropshire businesswoman is celebrating after scooping a prestigious award at the National Women in Business 2022 awards held in London recently.

Niamh Kelly, who owns The HR Dept Shropshire, collected the big prize of the evening

Niamh Kelly, who owns The HR Dept Shropshire, collected the big prize of the evening, being named, ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ in the small business category.

The 2022 Business Women Excellence Awards were held in Wembley. The annual event is designed to shine a bright light on many of the UK’s extraordinary and inspirational business women who deserve to be recognised, rewarded and promoted for their achievements. Now in their fifth year, the National Women in Business Awards continually strives to offer so many incredible business women a platform of their own to celebrate their incredible achievements and rewards and promotes stars of today and of tomorrow across many diverse sectors.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about her success, Niamh said: “I am thrilled and delighted to have had my name called to the stage to receive this highly rated national business award.

“A great deal of hard work has gone into my business over the past five years. The team and I always strive to ensure all our clients receive the very best advice and timely support in these difficult times and is a just reward for everyone at The HR Dept Shropshire”.

Niamh is originally from Dublin and worked in Ireland for USA multi nationals before moving to the UK, working for the NHS and Higher Education. Niamh established The HR Dept Shropshire five years ago and together with a team of 4 HR specialists, has since extended her range of operation to Wrexham and Chester and Mid Wales.