Shrewsbury care home celebrates 30th anniversary

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Mount House and Severn View Care Home in The Mount, have celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The Mount House and Severn View had a fabulous celebration to mark 30 years of care

Parent company, Barchester Healthcare, who run Mount House and Severn View Care Home started out in 1992 with just one care home, Moreton Hill, in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire. Fast forward 30 years and Barchester is now the second largest care home company in the UK with 250 care homes and private hospitals all over the country.

To celebrate, Mount House and Severn View threw open its doors for a fantastic afternoon of celebrations and everyone was invited! With stunning balloon displays from local company Alexa and Bud everyone raised a glass to celebrate. Regular volunteers from Shrewsbury School were also able to join residents for the celebrations.

Adrian Suciu, General Manager at The Mount House and Severn View Care Home, said: “It is wonderful to be part of such a fantastic company as Barchester. We had a fabulous time celebrating our 30th anniversary with all of our residents, their friends and families and our brilliant staff, it was such a lovely day. It was great to have so many people from the local community come and join us to help us celebrate 30 years of Barchester.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, commented: “I am incredibly proud of everything we have all achieved as a company growing from just one home in 1992 to 250 high quality homes and hospitals delivering personalised care to each of our residents today, it really is phenomenal. I want to thank all our amazing teams and our wonderful residents, I hope everyone had a brilliant time celebrating this important milestone for Barchester and for us all.”