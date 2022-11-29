5.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury care home celebrates 30th anniversary

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Mount House and Severn View Care Home in The Mount, have celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The Mount House and Severn View had a fabulous celebration to mark 30 years of care
The Mount House and Severn View had a fabulous celebration to mark 30 years of care

Parent company, Barchester Healthcare, who run Mount House and Severn View Care Home started out in 1992 with just one care home, Moreton Hill, in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire. Fast forward 30 years and Barchester is now the second largest care home company in the UK with 250 care homes and private hospitals all over the country. 

To celebrate, Mount House and Severn View threw open its doors for a fantastic afternoon of celebrations and everyone was invited!  With stunning balloon displays from local company Alexa and Bud everyone raised a glass to celebrate.  Regular volunteers from Shrewsbury School were also able to join residents for the celebrations. 

- Advertisement -

Adrian Suciu, General Manager at The Mount House and Severn View Care Home, said: “It is wonderful to be part of such a fantastic company as Barchester.  We had a fabulous time celebrating our 30th anniversary with all of our residents, their friends and families and our brilliant staff, it was such a lovely day.  It was great to have so many people from the local community come and join us to help us celebrate 30 years of Barchester.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, commented: “I am incredibly proud of everything we have all achieved as a company growing from just one home in 1992 to 250 high quality homes and hospitals delivering personalised care to each of our residents today, it really is phenomenal.  I want to thank all our amazing teams and our wonderful residents, I hope everyone had a brilliant time celebrating this important milestone for Barchester and for us all.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP