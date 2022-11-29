Award win for online agent platform

A revolutionary software system designed specifically for the Sales and Lettings industry has been awarded a prestigious accolade – despite launching just 18 months ago.

Co-Founders of Agent Response, Leon Blair and Mike Nettleton

Agent Response, a specialist lead management, automation, and phone answering platform, is already being used by hundreds of Sales and Lettings agents across the UK to help them generate increased revenue from Sales leads, pre-qualify Lettings leads, and improve operational efficiencies – saving both time and money. The company behind the system was crowned the Best Supplier in the Small Business category in the EA Masters Best Estate Agent Guide (BEAG) Awards.

The BEAG guide is produced annually by Property Academy in partnership with Rightmove, and independently assesses over 90% of UK estate agents, making it one of the most inclusive and extensive data-driven reviews in the industry.

Mike Nettleton, Co-Founder of Agent Response, explained: “We’re hugely proud and absolutely thrilled to have been recognised by such a prestigious award as the BEAG.

“Having worked as a Sales and Lettings agent for well over two decades, I knew from my personal experience that there is a huge gap between data and delivery. Many agents were, and still are, having to spend so much of their time filtering enquiries and identifying those that are genuine from those that aren’t, before then being able to move further through the Sales or Lettings process.

“Agent Response essentially takes a huge load off lettings agents by asking pre-qualifying questions and capturing valuable data before an enquiry is even made – ensuring that only those who are genuinely interested and suitable for a property are sent to our users. For Sales, it harnesses the data to boost revenue potential that may otherwise be missed, and makes the process as straight-forward as possible.”

Leon Blair, Co-Founder at Agent Response, who heads up the technology and automation behind the platform, added: “We’re not only over the moon about our own award win, but the fact that 50% of the four overall winning agents across the nation use Agent Response which is fantastic! While we’re under no illusion that our tool is the sole reason for their award success, it’s great to note that many of the processes, automation, and operational efficiencies they’ll have been judged on will be directly influenced by what the Agent Response tool does.

“We’re hugely excited to see the platform continue to grow and to be recognised in this way by an industry event which recognises the best of the best.”