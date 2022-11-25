Wrekin Housing Group donate inclusion blankets to Telford Crisis Support Baby Bank

Tenants and staff at The Wrekin Housing Group have worked together to knit blankets to donate to the baby bank at Telford Crisis Support.

Staff at Wrekin with some of their creations for the baby bank at Telford Crisis Support

A total of 108 volunteer hours went into creating eight colourful blankets as part of a project for Wrekin’s first Diversity and Inclusion Day. The blankets represent inclusion across the organisation, as staff were given the opportunity to learn about their different cultures and backgrounds.

Emma Rogers, Social Value Co-ordinator at The Wrekin Housing Group, said:

“There are so many people throughout our communities that have been heavily impacted by the cost of living crisis.

“When we heard the heart-breaking accounts of how some families and their children were not able to obtain the things they needed, it became apparent that we could really help.

“We’re very fortunate to have lots of talented and creative knitters amongst both our tenant and staff.

“Everyone has rallied around to gather as many donations as possible, and it has been incredibly rewarding to know that we have helped families in the area.”

Link Worker Tamsin Meredith from Telford Crisis Support thanked the group of knitters for their donations,.

Tamsin said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the tenants and staff at The Wrekin Housing Group for taking the time to knit these blankets and for choosing to donate them to us. Their efforts will make a huge difference in the lives of parents and families across Telford & Wrekin. We’re very grateful for Wrekin’s support.”

The baby bank receives no outside funding towards its core costs, relying on donations see facebook.com/Telfordbabybank for more information.