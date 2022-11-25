10.1 C
Savills grows Telford team with experienced hire

By Shropshire Live Business

Savills has announced the appointment of Rob Paul as director to its growing estate management team in Telford.

Rob Paul, Savills
With almost 30 years’ experience in the management of substantial and diverse Estates throughout Shropshire and Cheshire, Rob joins from Bradford Estates where he held the position of Estates Director for the past two years. Prior to joining Bradford Estates, he was a Partner and Director at Strutt and Parker for around 16 years, running the Chester Land Management Department before moving to Shrewsbury to create a new, equivalent team.

At Savills, Rob will lead the estate management team in Telford and work closely with Paul Hutchinson in the firm’s Chester office, in delivering enhanced services to landowner clients across the regions as well as driving the development and growth of the team. Rob’s focus will be to provide consultancy advice to landowners across the West Midlands on all aspects of estate management, including renewable energy schemes, commercial leases and diversification schemes.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, director and head of office at Savills in Telford, says: “We have a strong presence throughout Shropshire and the West Midlands, and Rob joins us at an exciting stage of our team’s continuing growth. We are always keen to attract top talent within core areas of our business and his arrival ensures that the evolution of our team continues and the services that we are able to offer clients across the region is further enhanced, especially with the vast experience and knowledge of the area that Rob brings to the team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rob says: “Having worked for around 25 years in this region alone, it is an area I know very well and I am excited to continue working across Shropshire and the wider West Midlands in such a well-established and respected team. It is a fantastic time to be joining Savills with a real drive to expand its rural offering to farming and landowner clients – which is something I will certainly be looking to do within the estate management team.”

The 30+ strong team at Savills Telford provides residential and rural services across the West Midlands including residential property sales, land and farm sales, valuations, farm and estate management, architectural building services, forestry and rural lettings.

