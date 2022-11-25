Persimmon Homes gives £1,000 boost to Shropshire creative organisation

An organisation which provides a unique wellbeing space for creative people has secured funding from a national housebuilder.

The ArtShack

The ArtShack, which is based in Berwick Wharf, Shropshire has received the donation from Persimmon Homes West Midlands.

Established in 2017, the organisation offers a space where participants can develop their artistic ability in a creative, non-judgmental and friendly atmosphere. Participants have the option of attending twice weekly get creative sessions under the guidance of highly experienced artists/teachers, and can also take part in specialist workshops in arts, craft and dance. The organisation currently has participants from Shropshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Maggie Allmark, Founder of ArtShack said: “Funding such as this helps us to stay open during these challenging times. The rising cost of electricity, logs for heating, plus materials and equipment means that we would struggle to continue to support our creative community. It helps us to continue to do what we do – to use creativity as a holistic therapy and social prescription, and for this we are very grateful.”

A regular participant at ArtShack commented: “ArtShack is helping my mental health. Six months ago I became unable to work due to anxiety and panic attacks. I learnt about the opportunities available at ArtShack from a friend. I find the opportunity to develop my artwork, the support and camaraderie has helped to improve my mental health- my mind is much calmer when I am at ArtShack relaxing during my art sessions.

The team are very welcoming, interested in me and are very supportive in helping me develop existing skills and to learn new ones. I feel the work of ArtShack (and the team) is an essential opportunity for anyone who has a love of art (or just an interest) and wishes to improve their health and well-being. Thank you ArtShack Team- you have saved me.”

David Greengrass, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “ArtShack provides an outlet for people to explore their creative side at the same time as providing a safe environment for people’s mental wellbeing. I am delighted we have been able to support them to enable them to continue to offer this important service.”