Ironbridge entrepreneur meets King Charles at Small Business Reception

Award-winning Shropshire entrepreneur Brooke Evans, owner of hair & beauty salon, BE Ironbridge, has met HRH King Charles at a Small Business Reception.

Brooke Evans, owner of BE Ironbridge was invited to meet HRH King Charles when he hosted a Small Business Reception

The reception held at Buckingham Palace last week saw small business owners from across the UK gather to celebrate their contributions to their local communities and the British economy.

As a new business owner opening her first ever hair salon in 2019, Brooke has been faced with adversity every step of the way from flooding to coronavirus and now a financial crisis. It’s been a tumultuous time for the young entrepreneur, but for Brooke being recognised by the senior royal has made it all worthwhile.

Brooke Evans, Owner, BE Ironbridge commented: “It was an honour to meet the king and to meet other small business owners from other industries – Buckingham Place, what a great place to network. Small business owners, such as myself have had a really tough couple of years and with the current financial crisis I don’t think it will get any easier any time soon, so it’s great to see the new King bringing everyone together in this way.

“This is a moment I will remember forever. I’m really proud of everything that BE Ironbridge has done to support the local community and I look forward to continuing to do Shropshire proud and to working with our neighbouring businesses to strengthen our local community.”

The Small Business Reception was just the start of a busy November for Brooke, who is up for one of the biggest accolades in the hairdressing world, the British Hairdressing Awards Schwarzkopf Professional Colour Technician of the Year. The glitzy awards ceremony is held in London and is known as the Oscars of the hairdressing industry – recognising the best and most talent stylists in the industry.