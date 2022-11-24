8.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 25, 2022
Now Playing:

Pave Aways to deliver landmark residential redevelopment

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire building contractor has been appointed to deliver the transformation of an iconic Shrewsbury building into new homes.

CGI of the Copthorne Keep development Pave Aways is delivering for Bellway Homes
CGI of the Copthorne Keep development Pave Aways is delivering for Bellway Homes

Pave Aways will work with acclaimed housebuilders, Bellway Homes West Midlands, to transform the landmark keep at the former Copthorne barracks into apartments.

The former armoury building, which gives its name to the Copthorne Keep development, will house nine two-bedroom apartments, retaining its eye-catching character and other historic features.

- Advertisement -

Managing director Steven Owen said Pave Aways was delighted to be partnering with Bellway Homes on the prestigious scheme.

“Bellway Homes has a reputation for delivering high standards of design and build quality and, with our extensive experience in the refurbishment of historic buildings, this will be no exception.

“Once complete, the keep will offer a rare opportunity for homeowners to buy a slice of Shropshire history and we’re looking forward to working with Bellway to give the fort a new lease of life.”

Marie Richards, Sales Director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “Bellway has proudly delivered new housing at the former Copthorne barracks in Shrewsbury over the past few years and we are now looking ahead to completing work on the former barracks building to create new apartments at The Keep.

“Bellway is keen to work closely with trusted, local suppliers at Pave Aways fits the bill exactly here, using their almost half-a-century of expertise in their field as a building contractor.

“We’re all looking forward to working with Pave Aways at our development in Shrewsbury and are even more keen to deliver these new apartments for our customers at The Keep.”

The Knockin based contractor will be utilising suppliers and sub-contractors based within a 15-mile radius of Shrewsbury, ensuring an additional boost to the local economy with the delivery of the project.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP