Wellington residents urged to ‘Get Local’

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A new drive to encourage people to support Wellington businesses has been launched.

Kris Dimitrov of Nanny's Bakery and Paola Armstrong of Love Wellington launching the Let's Get Local campaign
Kris Dimitrov of Nanny's Bakery and Paola Armstrong of Love Wellington launching the Let's Get Local campaign

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Love Wellington campaign and will run until Christmas.

“There is a buzz around the town at the moment, with new shops opening, additional investment and events like the late night evenings at the market,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“To build on this we are now launching the Let’s Get Local campaign – urging local people to consider shopping in the town this Christmas.

“It is too easy to shop online but we all need to think about supporting our local traders who are working hard to make Wellington a great place.

“A number of them will be opening late on a Thursday evening and we even have a new electric bike delivery service which is a fantastic free scheme.”

Wellington businessman Kris Dimitrov from Nanny’s Craft Bakery in Crown Street baked a special cake to help launch the Let’s Get Local drive, which will be promoted throughout the town.

