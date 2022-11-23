7.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Launch date announced for Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will officially launch its 2023 business awards in January – with new-look categories, and new criteria to reflect the changes and challenges in our local economy.

The Shropshire Chamber team at the 2022 awards
Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury will host the launch event for the 2023 competition at 5.30pm on the evening of January 26.

It will include details of all the awards to be handed out at the county’s big ‘Oscars-style’ celebration, which will be held on June 23 at Telford’s International Centre.

Entries for the awards will open on the day of the launch event, with details to be found at www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.

The 2023 competition will include the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, Best Small Business, and Outstanding Customer Service.

There will also be new-look categories for Global Business, recognising international trade, and a return of the Business In The Community award.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years,” said chief executive Richard Sheehan.

“Shropshire businesses are going to be facing significant challenges over the coming year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise our success stories.” Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have attracted audiences of up to 900 people for the black-tie celebration. Aico of Oswestry won the coveted Company of the Year award this summer – retaining its title.

