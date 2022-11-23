Financial planning firm provide first Financial education session for local school

8 Financial Planning has provided a Financial Education session to 180 of Haberdashers’ Adams lower sixth students.

Rikesh Bhatt, the Founder of 8 Financial Planning said: “When I first established 8 Financial Planning with Isha Bhatt, part of our mission statement was to support our local community and support Financial Education in schools and collages.



“Last week, we took a step towards both. With help from Personal Finance Society, we delivered a Personal Finance Talk to 180 Students from Haberdashers’ Adams. The engagement throughout the talk and line of students waiting to ask questions at the end was amazing to see.

“We want to do more of these so if you’re a Shropshire-based school, college or community group, please get in touch or tag yourself in the comments”.

As part of the company’s mission to provide Financial Education, the firm will also be providing webinars in due course to children and grandchildren of their ongoing clients.