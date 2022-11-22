Telford workwear specialist announces exciting merger

MyWorkwear, a supplier of custom clothing and personalised workwear, has recently announced its merger with Shropshire-based company, 925 Workwear Ltd.

James Worthington and Aaron Morrison-Ward

Following MyWorkwear’s opening of their new production facility in April, substantial investment this year and recent staff recruitment drive, 925 Workwear Ltd has joined MyWorkwear at an exciting time for the business.

With over 300 customers and excellent reviews across Google and Facebook, 925 Workwear Ltd was established by Aaron Morrison-Ward in 2020, capitalising on his successful sales career in the personalised workwear sector. Following a rapid period of growth for MyWorkwear over the same time period, and the companies’ similar customer-focused ethos, a merger was seen as a great opportunity to bring the two businesses together and offer the best workwear solution for customers under the MyWorkwear brand.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear commented: “We are excited to welcome Aaron and his customers to the MyWorkwear family. We are sure Aaron will be a valuable addition to our management team and we are all looking forward to supporting all the 925 Workwear Ltd customers with their workwear and uniform needs in 2023 and beyond.”

With future investment plans in place, in addition to the merger, MyWorkwear has announced they are on target for hitting their £5m annual revenue target next year, a year earlier than expected, and are forecasting further growth which will result in additional local jobs in 2023.

Aaron Morrison-Ward, Managing Director of 925 Workwear Ltd and new Sales Manager at MyWorkwear added: “After a successful two years building 925 Workwear Ltd from scratch, I feel it is the right time to bring the business under the umbrella of the larger MyWorkwear brand. I look forward to working with James and the MyWorkwear team and know that this move will benefit all the loyal 925 Workwear Ltd customers for the future.”