Love Wellington business meeting a big success

Around 20 businesses attended a meeting in Wellington recently to discuss a range of issues affecting the town.

The meeting was hosted by Anthony’s of Wellington and was also attended by representatives of the police, Telford and Wrekin Council and the Shropshire Cycle Hub

Organised by Love Wellington, a campaign aimed at promoting the regeneration of the area, the event was the latest in a series of local initiatives.

“It was a very successful and productive meeting, attracting a wide range of businesses, including retailers, professional specialists, hospitality venues and the creative services,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was hosted by Anthony’s of Wellington and was also attended by representatives of the police, Telford and Wrekin Council and the Shropshire Cycle Hub.

“One of the most exciting Issues discussed was an electric bike delivery pilot scheme organised by the hub which will be a great asset to the town,” explained Sally.

“We know that more people are shopping locally now and this will mean that they can be more sustainable by using public transport and then getting their shopping delivered to their door by bike.

“It is a fantastic idea and we want all retailers in town to promote it to their customers and the hub would like more volunteers to come forward as bike riders.”

A further positive plan is for ‘Late Night Thursdays’ to be introduced each week until Christmas, with the possible inclusion of buskers. Any businesses interested in taking part should contact Keli King at the Little Green Pantry.

Other matters discussed were Market Street roadworks and the reporting of crime in the area.

Connor Wilcock of Love Mobility in the town centre said that he had taken over his shop in the last year and this was his first business meeting.

“It was very informative and it was a good opportunity for me to hear how everyone else is getting on – I will definitely attend the next business meeting,” he commented.