Wrekin financial advisors help clear over £1m of tenants’ debts

Financial advisors from the Wrekin Housing Group have helped to clear over £1m of tenants’ debt.

Wrekin Housing Group Debt Advice Team

The milestone has been reached by the group’s Debt Advice Service after it was set up to help customers facing financial difficulties in September 2019.

The team of experts has since supported hundreds of tenants to reduce their debts by working with creditors to provide them with breathing space.

They also offer assistance by looking for ways to maximise their income, reduce spending and manage their rent and household bills.

There has been a sharp rise in referrals to the free, impartial service during the cost of living crisis as the price of everyday essentials has increased faster than the average household income.

The Debt Advice Service forms part of the group’s Money Matters Team, which also offers guidance on welfare entitlement and sustaining tenancies.

Dan Bebbington, Wrekin’s Debt & Energy Manager, said: “We often find that people are initially afraid to ask for help with their money problems due to the stigma around debt.

“However, we’ve worked hard over the last few years to break down those barriers to ensure our tenants can get the support they need.

“We’re pleased to have reached this significant milestone as by helping to clear their debts, tenants have told us they can sleep better at night and feel safer in their homes.

“We know there’s still more work to be done as we’ve seen a real increase in people needing our help during the cost of living crisis and will continue to support our customers through these difficult times.”