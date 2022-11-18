Shrewsbury to host final date on ‘Business Growth Roadshow’

The final date of Shropshire’s ‘Business Growth Roadshow’ will take place in Shrewsbury on November 29th.

The Telford leg of the tour, at the Hadley Park House Hotel

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the county’s two-time company of the year, Aico, to share best practice on the six-date event, which has been a great success.

The free event has already stopped off in Oswestry, Ludlow, Whitchurch, Telford, and Bridgnorth, and will end at Shrewsbury Town football club’s stadium at 8am on Tuesday November 29.

- Advertisement -

Oswestry-based home safety company Aico, the reigning Shropshire company of the year, will be outlining how its core cultures and values are at the heart of continued multi-million pound growth.

The Chamber has also been bringing together other experts on topics such as finance, international trade, recruitment and skills for presentations and panel debates, hosted by Shropshire Business editor and SBLTV presenter Carl Jones.

For the Shrewsbury event, they will include representatives from Santander, accountancy group WR Partners, and law firm Aaron & Partners.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico, said: “The idea of this roadshow has been to provide businesses with a range of short, sharp, thought-provoking presentations designed to help them to be the best that they can be.

“We have put systems and policies in place here at Aico which are hugely successful, helping us to grow rapidly and win a number of awards – and we want to share this intelligence to show other Shropshire businesses they can do the same.”

Members of the Aico team will be explaining how they have adopted the ‘Lencioni model’ created by consultant Patrick Lencioni.

“His philosophies, based around his best-selling book The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, explore the benefits of teamwork, and the importance of getting your organisational politics right,” Neal explained.

“We are also keen to share our experiences around how corporate social responsibility has helped to foster a fantastic community spirit among our workforce, for the benefit of Shropshire.”

Each event includes free refreshments, with a 90-minute presentation and time for networking.

Shropshire Chamber director Rachel Owen said: “It has been fantastic to be able to take this different kind of business event to all corners of the county.

“We’ve held the roadshow in a fantastically diverse range of premises – everything from a brewery to a cinema – and feedback has been fantastic.

“It is a great opportunity to discuss current business topics, share best practice and establish new strong business connections.”

For booking details, and more information about the Shrewsbury event, visit www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk or call the team on 01952 208200.