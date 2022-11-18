Birthday business HR Solutions Shropshire celebrates five fabulous years

A thriving Shropshire business owner has celebrated her company’s fifth birthday with a special party at a county stately home.

Ishbel Lapper, owner of HR Solutions Shropshire

Ishbel Lapper, owner of HR Solutions Shropshire, invited around 50 guests to share the business’s birthday milestone with her at a party at Weston Park.

Ishbel, who has 25 years’ experience in the HR sector, started the Telford-based business in 2017 after leaving the corporate world.

She told guests at the party the business now had more than 50 clients and continued to go from strength to strength.

“It was always a dream of mine to be my own boss. Having taken a year off following the birth of our beautiful daughter Willow, we had decided it was now or never and I embarked into setting up the foundations of my business.

“I have been blessed with working with some great people and companies who have been a fantastic help and a real advocate for my business.

“Despite the challenges of Covid, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis, the business has grown year on year which is testament to my fantastic clients and the faith they have placed in me.”

HR Solutions Shropshire has been shortlisted for awards by both Shropshire Chamber and national business organisations and Ishbel has regularly contributed to TV, radio and media across Shropshire and the Midlands.

Holly Brookstein, finance and commercial manager of Telford-based Ferco Seating, was among the guests at the special event.

“It is very reassuring having Ishbel there to call on for all our HR needs. She is very supportive and offers a very professional service at all times.”

Stuart Smallwood, of Shrewsbury-based E-drive West Midlands, said he was delighted to have been invited to the party and praised HR Solutions Shropshire for its expertise.

“Ishbel gives fantastic advice and is always easy to deal with. She makes everything simple and straightforward so I do not have to worry about it.”