AceOn appoints industry stalwart in key technical role

Telford-based battery and renewable energy specialist, AceOn Group, has appointed a new director to the board to further increase its technical expertise and energy industry experience in order to expand the company’s market reach and help more customers benefit from its innovative power solutions.

Ian Wassman

Ian Wassman started in the newly created role of Technical Sales Director at AceOn Group in the autumn, with a remit to elevate the company’s sales and technical support functions. Ian will be working closely with the sales teams to share his real-world experience of the energy sector and add value to customers by showing how AceOn’s products fit into the wider power system and the transition to a net zero carbon future.

Before joining AceOn, Ian worked in the electrical distribution industry for more than two decades – including holding roles at some of the industry’s leading global players. For the past 13 years, Ian’s work has included renewable energy equipment sales as part of his portfolio.

With an engineer’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Ian is already very knowledgeable about AceOn’s products and the applications they are most suited to.

Ian is also a proactive industry member, participating in a number of working groups including those for National Grid, the Association of Manufacturers and suppliers of Power generating Systems (AMPS), and the Electrical Network Association (ENA). These working groups are predominantly on topics around grid stability, compliance, and codes.

Although Ian wasn’t actively looking for a new position when the AceOn vacancy became available, he was keen to take on the new challenge after meeting with managing director Mark Thompson.

Ian said: “I thrive on a challenge, so when I met with Mark and the team at AceOn, I knew there would be plenty to get my teeth into. I was excited by the idea of building systems for customers and not just selling boxes.

“With all the new ideas and technologies coming through, there is so much potential, particularly around grid stability, commercial, residential and EV Charging and battery storage products.

“For me personally, I like working in a family-run business rather than a bigger corporation and working for a company which is making things in the UK. With my expertise and experience, and my industry connections, I know I can help AceOn get a stronger foothold in the renewable energy market and earn its place as a market leader.”

Managing director Mark Thompson is excited to have Ian on board, and to see what he brings to the company.

Mark said: “Ian has such an impressive CV; it is great to have him on board. Everything he has done to date is so relevant to what we do at AceOn and what we are trying to achieve. We are genuinely very excited to see what he can do with our sales operations, bringing even more technical expertise and professionalism which will add value to our customers and help us to grow and expand into new markets.”